Used 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Legacy
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Moonroof Package + Navigation System + EyeSight System + Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert + High Beam Assistyes
Standard Model - 2.5i Premium & 2.5i Sportyes
Moonroof Packageyes
EyeSight + Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert + High Beam Assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height59.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Ivory Cloth, cloth
  • Slate Black Cloth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
