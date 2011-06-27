  1. Home
Used 2016 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,845
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.0/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Blind Spot Detectoryes
Protection Package #1yes
Moonroof Package, Keyless Access and Start, Navigation System and Eyesightyes
Popular Package #5yes
Standard Model - Limitedyes
Popular Package #4yes
Moonroof Package, Keyless Access and Start and Navigation Systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
576 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sunshadeyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Cargo Net - Side (2 Nets)yes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
120V Power Outletyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Net Trunk - Rearyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Crystal White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Lapis Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Carbide Grey Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guadsyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Blind Spot Detectoryes
Tungsten Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight3490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height59.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
225/50R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
