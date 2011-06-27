  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2015 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,495
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,495
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.0/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,495
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,495
Popular Package #1yes
Standard Model - 2.5i Premiumyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Moonroof Packageyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Blind Spot Detectoryes
Moonroof Package and Navigation Systemyes
Protection Package #1yes
Popular Package #5yes
Popular Package #4yes
Moonroof Package, Navigation System, EyeSight System, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Late Availability)yes
Popular Package #3yes
EyeSight, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Late Availability)yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,495
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,495
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,495
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,495
Cargo Tray - Legacyyes
Sunshadeyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Cargo Net - Side (2 Nets)yes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Net Trunk - Rearyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,495
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,495
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,495
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,495
Crystal White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Lapis Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Fog Lamp Kit - Legacyyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Carbide Grey Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Tungsten Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Blind Spot Detectoryes
Splash Guards - Legacyyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,495
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Height59.0 in.
EPA interior volume119.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,495
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,495
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,495
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Legacy Inventory

Related Used 2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles