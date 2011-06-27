Used 2015 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

Forget the EPA mileage! Daniel , 11/29/2015 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful I like the Legacy. (Mine is a 2015, so some of the glitches may have been remedied.) It feels like a heavier, more expensive car than it actually is -- streets ahead of the 2003 Honda Accord I previously owned and as good or better than the 2006 Acura TSC my wife drives. Like the other Subarus I have owned (a 1982 Hatchback and a 2000 Outback) the fit & finish leaves a lot to be desired. The fuel-filler door won't open in freezing weather, which could potentially kill someone living in a climate like mine. (You're driving home at two o'clock in the morning and the only gas station is self-service. What are you going to do, find a rock and smash the fuel-filler door?) If it's seriously cold, I'll trip the fuel-filler door the previous afternoon and drive to the gas station next morning with it ajar. After a year, I'm still waiting for a real fix, rather than FILING DOWN the nubbin that secures it, as the dealer wants to do.) Worse yet, on another sub-zero morning last winter, the car wouldn't start when I came out of the gym. I phoned my genius daughter, who rummaged in my desk and found the valet key, which she speculated would work when the radio chip key didn't -- she was right! Both of these are known flaws (see the Subaru 6th Gen Legacy forums) and there is no real fix. Another serious problem is the gas mileage. 30 mph combined? Forget it! I get 28 mpg in the summer, 23 mpg in the winter, driving country roads at 30-40 mph, typically five miles in one direction. I attribute this to the CVT tranny, which turns over at 1100 rpm in warm weather, 2000 rpm in cold weather (until it gets thoroughly warmed up). Then too our gasoline is adulterated with 10 percent alcohol, unlike the EPA testers'. Finally -- and yes, I know I'm nit picking, but this is a review, right? -- it's almost impossible to read the time on the clock. You must look down at the very bottom of the dashboard, and the size is minimal. (The same is true of the temperature, which is otherwise a nice feature.) By the time your eyes are back on the road, you may have run over the neighbor's dog, or worse yet, the neighbor. Updated at four years and 24K miles: Check Engine Light came on. Expensive, stupid repair for the failure of a sensor supposed to warn if the fuel cap was loose! Fuel filler door was repaired at two years but failed again in third year; now supposedly fixed after three visits to the dealer (who wanted to charge me $150 until I raged a bit). Backup camera passed as okay by dealer even though it fails to show the guidelines at least half the time. I've owned a lot of cars since the 1934 Chevy I bought in June 1953. The 2015 Subaru Legacy has been by far the most troublesome. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BEST MID-SIZED SEDAN FOR ME ethanallen , 05/26/2015 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I'm 72 years old. My 2013 Accord beat me up over the potholed, patched and re-patched local roads. The Legacy glides smoothly over almost all imperfections. The seat and car was comfortable and quiet for a 8 hour trip, only stopping for toilets. Computer said 33.8 MPG then; but I usually average 28 MPG. Car corners like it's on rails. My handicapped wife can get in and out better than the other sedans. For a car that I consider light weight, small, economical, and lower priced, this does everything quite well. No problems at all at 3,000 miles. And the rear windows go all the way down, not half way, like some newer cars. P.S.:: now after 1 1/2 year and 8,000 miles total: The fuel mileage just gets better ( lifetime average is now 31 MPG ). I have no oil consumption problems, like some earlier Subaru's have reported. The CVT transmission is flawless. And the paddle shifter, wherein any gear can be selected and locked in, is useful in slippery snow and ice. This not as good as a manual transmission for deceleration on snow; but close to that, except for 1st gear (which "coasts"). The air conditioner, and climate control, keep us old folks cool on the hottest of days; and cools down quickly after the car "sits", closed up, all day in the sun. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

6 Time Subaru Owner's Honest Opinion Swiss , 05/15/2015 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Well I have had plenty of Subaru vehicles to compare the 2015 Legacy to. I wanted more safety features, the reliability I have grown to expect, comfort, fun, bells and whistles. I did not want leather seats if I could not get them ventilated and I wanted all the newest safety features that might prevent an accident from happening. Eyesight is impressive, blind spot help has already paid for itself, the rear camera with cross traffic indication in any parking lot seems a must when backing out of a busy lot with people walking in both directions and distracted drivers in cars rushing about. The car is comfortable, filled with new technology, fun to drive and decent gas mileage all with AWD Update Nov 2017. Still impressed with this vehicle. It feels poised and solid driving on all roads. It is quiet and refined, the car has given me no problems. MPG can be vary, but driven around 60 on highways the high 30s to low 40s is possible. The car is often referred to as under powered, this has not been an issue for me I have found no issues for my driving style. I do prefer the higher mpg than a lower 0 to 60 time. I find the performance to be great getting on the highway and cruising at all highway speeds. The safety features are amazing I cannot imagine not having them now. Safety and prevention is where this car excels l Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1st Subaru..... and probably not last Subaru usmcbigguns , 03/08/2015 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have been researching a new car for the last year. And out of all the cars I looked at in this class of car, I always came back to the Legacy. So i pulled the trigger and decided to lease this car instead of buying it since I have never had a Subaru before and I heard they will be upgrading the power train in a couple of years. I have the eyesight system and I can tell you it works. I got distracted and the things start beeping, display blinking and my brakes stopped my car. Already payed for itself! Overall the Legacy is a great value. Got my fully loaded Legacy 2.5 Limited for under $30k. Cant beat that for the features & safety you get. Report Abuse