Used 2015 Subaru Legacy Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Legacy Sedan
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,515*
Total Cash Price
$13,750
2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,986*
Total Cash Price
$18,468
3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,183*
Total Cash Price
$19,007
2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,285*
Total Cash Price
$18,602
2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,114*
Total Cash Price
$14,019
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,380*
Total Cash Price
$19,546
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,917*
Total Cash Price
$13,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$754
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$3,883
|Maintenance
|$843
|$1,127
|$1,155
|$1,630
|$1,610
|$6,364
|Repairs
|$492
|$572
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$764
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$931
|Financing
|$740
|$595
|$441
|$275
|$99
|$2,149
|Depreciation
|$3,581
|$1,324
|$1,165
|$1,033
|$927
|$8,030
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,231
|$5,527
|$5,393
|$5,739
|$5,625
|$30,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Legacy Sedan 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,073
|$1,106
|$5,216
|Maintenance
|$1,132
|$1,514
|$1,551
|$2,189
|$2,162
|$8,547
|Repairs
|$660
|$769
|$896
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,026
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,251
|Financing
|$993
|$799
|$592
|$370
|$133
|$2,887
|Depreciation
|$4,810
|$1,778
|$1,565
|$1,388
|$1,245
|$10,786
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,056
|$7,424
|$7,243
|$7,708
|$7,556
|$40,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Legacy Sedan 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$1,165
|$1,558
|$1,596
|$2,253
|$2,225
|$8,797
|Repairs
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$1,076
|$1,255
|$4,724
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,287
|Financing
|$1,022
|$822
|$609
|$381
|$137
|$2,971
|Depreciation
|$4,951
|$1,830
|$1,610
|$1,428
|$1,282
|$11,101
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,379
|$7,641
|$7,455
|$7,933
|$7,776
|$42,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Legacy Sedan 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,254
|Maintenance
|$1,140
|$1,525
|$1,562
|$2,205
|$2,178
|$8,610
|Repairs
|$665
|$774
|$903
|$1,053
|$1,228
|$4,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,260
|Financing
|$1,000
|$805
|$596
|$373
|$134
|$2,908
|Depreciation
|$4,845
|$1,791
|$1,576
|$1,398
|$1,254
|$10,865
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,137
|$7,478
|$7,296
|$7,764
|$7,611
|$41,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$769
|$791
|$814
|$839
|$3,959
|Maintenance
|$859
|$1,149
|$1,177
|$1,662
|$1,641
|$6,489
|Repairs
|$501
|$583
|$680
|$794
|$926
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$779
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$950
|Financing
|$754
|$606
|$449
|$281
|$101
|$2,191
|Depreciation
|$3,651
|$1,350
|$1,188
|$1,054
|$945
|$8,188
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,393
|$5,636
|$5,498
|$5,851
|$5,736
|$31,114
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$5,520
|Maintenance
|$1,198
|$1,602
|$1,641
|$2,317
|$2,288
|$9,047
|Repairs
|$699
|$813
|$948
|$1,106
|$1,291
|$4,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,086
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,324
|Financing
|$1,051
|$845
|$626
|$392
|$141
|$3,055
|Depreciation
|$5,091
|$1,882
|$1,656
|$1,469
|$1,318
|$11,416
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,702
|$7,858
|$7,666
|$8,158
|$7,997
|$43,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$717
|$739
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$3,807
|Maintenance
|$826
|$1,105
|$1,132
|$1,598
|$1,578
|$6,239
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$749
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$913
|Financing
|$725
|$583
|$432
|$270
|$97
|$2,107
|Depreciation
|$3,511
|$1,298
|$1,142
|$1,013
|$909
|$7,873
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,070
|$5,419
|$5,287
|$5,626
|$5,515
|$29,917
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Legacy
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Subaru Legacy in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Subaru Legacy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019