  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2014 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,295
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Popular Package #1yes
Interior Illumination Kityes
Moonroof Package and Eyesightyes
Moonroof Packageyes
Moonroof Package and Navigation Systemyes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,295
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,295
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Side Sill Plates - Illuminatedyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Trunk Cargo Net Set - Legacyyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Clothyes
Sunshadeyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Clothyes
110 Volts Power Outlet (Harman Kardon Models)yes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cigar Lighter KItyes
110 Volts Power Outlet (Non-Harman Models)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Fog Lamp Kit - Legacyyes
Carbide Grey Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Hood Protectoryes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Tungsten Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Graphite Tungsten Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Carbide Grey Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Venetian Red Pearl Trunk Lid Spoileryes
Crystal Black Silica Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Satin White Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Twilight Blue Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Indigo Blue Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Chrome Trunk Trim (for Navigation Models) - with Back-Up Camerayes
Splash Guards - Legacyyes
Chrome Trunk Trim - Without Back-up Camerayes
Ice Silver Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Front track61.6 in.
Length187.2 in.
Curb weight3384 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume117.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Ivory
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,295
215/50R17 90V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,295
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Legacy Inventory

Related Used 2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles