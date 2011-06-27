Used 2013 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|444.0/592.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Torque
|174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|173 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|All-Weather Package and Moonroof
|yes
|Popular Package #1
|yes
|Interior Illumination Package
|yes
|Protection Package #1
|yes
|Utility Package #1
|yes
|All-Weather Package
|yes
|Base Model
|yes
|Popular Package #2
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Auto-Dimming Mirror and Compass w/Homelink
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio Kit
|yes
|Illuminated Side Sill Plates
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compass
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|XM Satellite Radio Kit
|yes
|Trunk Cargo Net Set
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Cloth
|yes
|Leather Shift Knob AT
|yes
|Sunshade
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Cloth
|yes
|Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STI
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Cigar Lighter KIt
|yes
|110 Volts Power Outlet
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Caramel Bronze Pearl Trunk Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Hood Protector
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Graphite Gray Metallic Trunk Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Molding
|yes
|Illumination Package #1
|yes
|Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique - Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Venetian Red Pearl Trunk Lid Spoiler
|yes
|Crystal Black Silica Trunk Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Chrome Trunk Trim
|yes
|Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Molding
|yes
|Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)
|yes
|Satin White Pearl Trunk Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Moonroof Air Deflector
|yes
|Twilight Blue Metallic Trunk Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Puddle Lights
|yes
|Indigo Blue Pearl Trunk Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Fog Lamp Kit
|yes
|Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kit
|yes
|Ice Silver Metallic Trunk Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Front track
|61.6 in.
|Length
|187.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3384 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|Height
|59.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|117.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|Rear track
|62.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|215/50R17 90V tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
