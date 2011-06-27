  1. Home
Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited Features & Specs

Overview
$28,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$28,595
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$28,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$28,595
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower256 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
$28,595
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
$28,595
Popular Package #1yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
$28,595
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
440 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$28,595
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$28,595
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$28,595
Anti-Slip Matyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Leatheryes
Auto-Dimming Mirror and Compass w/Homelinkyes
Ash Tray - Silveryes
Illuminated Side Sill Platesyes
Carpeted Floormat - Legacyyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
Cargo Organizeryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Floormat Retention Brackets (Set of 2)yes
Trunk Cargo Net Setyes
Sunshadeyes
Moonroof and Navigation Systemyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Cargo Trayyes
Ash Tray Holderyes
Cigar Lighter KItyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Leatheryes
Illumination Package #2yes
Ash Tray - Blackyes
Utility Package #1yes
110 Volts Power Outletyes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
$28,595
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$28,595
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$28,595
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$28,595
Ski Attachment, 6-Pair 8yes
Euro-Style Marque Plate Stainless (STI)yes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Severe Weather Companionyes
Ski Attachment, Lift Kityes
Hood Protectoryes
Car Cover Bagyes
Bike Attachment - Roof Mounted Singleyes
Cross Bar Set - Fixedyes
Valve Stem Caps (SPT)yes
Splash Guardsyes
Ruby Red Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (SPT)yes
Graphite Gray Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Euro-Style Marque Plate Matte Black (STI)yes
Rear Bumper Applique - Paint Protection Filmyes
Bike Attachment Mounting Clamps - Roundyes
STI Flexible Strut Tower Braceyes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
License Plate Frame, Matte Black (STI)yes
Crystal Black Silica Trunk Lip Spoileryes
PZEV Badgeyes
Ski Attachment Mounting Clampsyes
Ruby Red Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Ski Mounting Clamps - Roundyes
Front Wheel Holderyes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Valve Stem Caps (Subaru)yes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Satin White Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Key Chain (SPT)yes
Puddle Lightsyes
Indigo Blue Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Side Window Deflectorsyes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (STI)yes
Kayak Carrieryes
Bike/Kayak Mounting Clampsyes
Bumper Corner Molding (2 pair)yes
Moonroofyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Heavy Duty Roof Cargo Basketyes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Sky Blue Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Key Chain (STI)yes
Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Slim Line License Plate Frame, Stainless Steelyes
Car Coveryes
Chrome Trunk Trimyes
Sky Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (Subaru)yes
Fork - Mounted Bike Carrieryes
Slim Line License Plate Frame, Matte Blackyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Roof Cargo Carrieryes
Key Chain (Subaru)yes
License Plate Frame, Matte Black (SPT)yes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Roof Cargo Carrier - Extendedyes
Ice Silver Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Valve Stem Caps (STI)yes
Measurements
$28,595
Front track61.6 in.
Length186.4 in.
Curb weight3529 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume117.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
$28,595
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
  • Off Black, leather
  • Warm Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
$28,595
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/50R17 93V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$28,595
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$28,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
