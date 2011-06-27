  1. Home
Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Popular Package #1yes
Alloy Wheel Packageyes
Audio Media Package #2yes
Popular Package #2yes
Utility Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
$20,995
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,995
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Anti-Slip Matyes
$20,995
Anti-Slip Matyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror and Compass w/Homelinkyes
Ash Tray - Silveryes
Carpeted Floormat - Legacyyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
Subwoofer Kityes
XM Satellite Radio Kityes
Carpeted Floormat Retention Brackets (Set of 2)yes
Trunk Cargo Net Setyes
Tweeter Kityes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Clothyes
Audio Media Package #1yes
Media Hubyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Ash Tray Holderyes
Illumination Package #2yes
Ash Tray - Blackyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityes
Illuminated Side Sill Platesyes
Cargo Organizeryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Clothyes
Media Hub w/Audio Streamingyes
Sunshadeyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cigar Lighter KItyes
110 Volts Power Outletyes
Base Modelyes
Bluetooth BlueConnect Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Ski Attachment, 6-Pair 8yes
Euro-Style Marque Plate Stainless (STI)yes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Severe Weather Companionyes
Ski Attachment, Lift Kityes
Hood Protectoryes
Car Cover Bagyes
Bike Attachment - Roof Mounted Singleyes
Cross Bar Set - Fixedyes
Valve Stem Caps (SPT)yes
Splash Guardsyes
Ruby Red Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (SPT)yes
Graphite Gray Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Illumination Package #1yes
Euro-Style Marque Plate Matte Black (STI)yes
Rear Bumper Applique - Paint Protection Filmyes
Bike Attachment Mounting Clamps - Roundyes
STI Flexible Strut Tower Braceyes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
16" Aluminum Wheel Setyes
License Plate Frame, Matte Black (STI)yes
Crystal Black Silica Trunk Lip Spoileryes
PZEV Badgeyes
Ski Attachment Mounting Clampsyes
Ruby Red Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Ski Mounting Clamps - Roundyes
Front Wheel Holderyes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Valve Stem Caps (Subaru)yes
Satin White Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Key Chain (SPT)yes
Puddle Lightsyes
Indigo Blue Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Side Window Deflectorsyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Steel Wheels)yes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (STI)yes
Kayak Carrieryes
Bike/Kayak Mounting Clampsyes
Bumper Corner Molding (2 pair)yes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Heavy Duty Roof Cargo Basketyes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Tail Pipe Coveryes
Sky Blue Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Key Chain (STI)yes
Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Slim Line License Plate Frame, Stainless Steelyes
Car Coveryes
Chrome Trunk Trimyes
Sky Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Polished Stainless Steel License Plate Frame (Subaru)yes
Fork - Mounted Bike Carrieryes
Slim Line License Plate Frame, Matte Blackyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Roof Cargo Carrieryes
Key Chain (Subaru)yes
License Plate Frame, Matte Black (SPT)yes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Roof Cargo Carrier - Extendedyes
Ice Silver Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Valve Stem Caps (STI)yes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
$20,995
Front track61.6 in.
Length186.4 in.
Curb weight3381 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume117.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$20,995
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
205/60R16 91V tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
