  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2011 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,395
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,395
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,395
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
440 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,395
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,395
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Convenience and Protection Groupyes
STI 6MT Shift Knobyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror and Compass w/Homelinkyes
Navigation Systemyes
Illuminated Side Sill Platesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Side Sill Plates and Adapter Harnessyes
Performance Group 1Cyes
Performance Group 1Byes
STI Short Throw Shifteryes
SPT Turbo Boost Gaugeyes
Performance Group 1Ayes
Trunk Cargo Net Setyes
STI 6MT Shift Knob Black Duraconyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set M/T STIyes
Popular Equipment Group 1Ayes
Popular Equipment Group 1Byes
Cargo Trayyes
Base Modelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,395
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,395
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Azurite Blue Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Crystal Black Silica Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Ruby Red Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Rear Chrome Garnishyes
Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Ruby Red Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Satin White Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Azurite Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Puddle Lightsyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Graphite Gray Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Steel Silver Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryes
Popular Equipment Group 2Byes
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Steel Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Front track61.6 in.
Length186.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume117.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Steel Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Azurite Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, leather
  • Ivory
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,395
P225/45R18 91W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,395
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Legacy Inventory

Related Used 2011 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles