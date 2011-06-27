Used 2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,795
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,795
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,795
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,795
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,795
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Front head room39.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Front track58.9 in.
Curb weight3275 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume102.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width68.1 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, leather/alcantara
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Taupe/Ivory, leather
  • Taupe/Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
205/50R17 88V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
