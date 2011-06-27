  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2008 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT spec.B Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,995
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,995
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,995
Torque241 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower243 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,995
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,995
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,995
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,995
bucket front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,995
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,995
Front track58.9 in.
Curb weight3530 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume102.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width68.1 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,995
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, premium leather
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 7 in. wheelsyes
215/45R18 89Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,995
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Legacy Inventory

Related Used 2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT spec.B info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles