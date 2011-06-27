Used 2007 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Torque241 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower243 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,495
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,495
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,495
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,495
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3485 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length186.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume102.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width68.1 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Exterior Colors
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Newport Blue Pearl
  • Diamond Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Off Black, premium leather
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Black
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/45R Z tiresyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
