  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2005 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,445
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,445
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,445
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,445
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,445
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,445
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,445
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3365 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Length186.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.1 in.
EPA interior volume93.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width68.1 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Regal Blue Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Off Black
  • Black
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,445
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,445
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,445
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Legacy Inventory

Related Used 2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles