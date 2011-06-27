  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2004 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,620
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,620
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,620
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,620
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,620
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,620
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,620
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,620
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,620
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,620
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,620
Front track57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.4 cu.ft.
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight3350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume91.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,620
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Blue Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Seamist Green Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • White Birch
Interior Colors
  • Gray Moquette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,620
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,620
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Legacy Inventory

Related Used 2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles