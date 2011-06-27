  1. Home
Used 2002 Subaru Legacy L Features & Specs

Overview
$20,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$20,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$20,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$20,795
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
$20,795
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$20,795
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$20,795
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$20,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$20,795
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$20,795
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$20,795
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$20,795
Front track57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3410 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height59.6 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
$20,795
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
$20,795
P205/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$20,795
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
$20,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
