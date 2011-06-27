Used 2002 Subaru Legacy GT Features & Specs

  1. Home
2002 Subaru Legacy GT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3515 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height59.6 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • Black Granite Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray Moquette
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
