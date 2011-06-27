  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2000 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Subaru Legacy Brighton Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Legacy
Overview
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3265 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Winestone Pearl
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • White Birch
  • Timberline Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Gray
See Legacy Inventory

Related Used 2000 Subaru Legacy Brighton info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles