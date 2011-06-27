Used 1999 Subaru Legacy 30th Anniversary Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight2885 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Glacier White
  • Spruce Pearl
  • Winestone Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
