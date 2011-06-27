  1. Home
Used 1998 Subaru Legacy GT Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight3165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Granite Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
