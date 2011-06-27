Used 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight2905 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sydney Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • New White
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Black Granite Pearl Metallic
  • Rio Red
