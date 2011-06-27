  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 1997 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Subaru Legacy GT Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Legacy
Overview
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.5 in.
Curb weight3180 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height60.3 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Black Granite Pearl Metallic
  • New White
  • Rio Red
  • Sydney Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
See Legacy Inventory

Related Used 1997 Subaru Legacy GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles