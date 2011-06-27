  1. Home
Used 1996 Subaru Legacy Outback Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height62.2 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Taupe Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl
  • Mica Ruby Pearl
  • Spruce Pearl
  • Glacier White
  • Wintergreen Metallic
