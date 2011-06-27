Used 1995 Subaru Legacy L Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight2655 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Taupe Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Iris Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
