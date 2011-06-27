Used 1995 Subaru Legacy LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity73 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Taupe Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Iris Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Wintergreen Metallic
