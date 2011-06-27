  1. Home
Used 1994 Subaru Legacy LS Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Legacy
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight3225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.2 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base101.6 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Stillwater Blue Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Plum Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Winestone Pearl Metallic
  • Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
