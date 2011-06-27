  1. Home
Used 1993 Subaru Legacy LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.4 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Length178.9 in.
Curb weight2995 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base101.6 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Sonora Sand Metallic
  • Forest Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Winestone Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Phoenician Blue Metallic
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
