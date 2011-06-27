  1. Home
Used 1992 Subaru Legacy LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.4 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Length178.9 in.
Curb weight3075 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base101.6 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Winestone Pearl Metallic
  • Black Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Phoenician Blue Metallic
  • Sonora Sand Metallic
  • Pure White
