Used 1992 Subaru Legacy LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Measurements
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base101.6 in.
Length181.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight3040 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Winestone Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Phoenician Blue Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Sonora Sand Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Onyx Metallic
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
  • Ice Blue Metallic
