Used 1990 Subaru Legacy L Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque137 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Length181.1 in.
Curb weight2750 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base101.6 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mica Black
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Ceramic White
  • Mica Ruby
  • Misty Dawn Metallic
  • Bermuda Blue Metallic
  • Majestic Blue Metallic
  • Mica White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Rio Red
