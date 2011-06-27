  1. Home
Used 1992 Subaru Justy GL Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Justy
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.6/303.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque71 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower73 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle29.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room50.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.
Length145.5 in.
Curb weight1910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.8 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base90.0 in.
Width60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultimate Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • High Tech Red
