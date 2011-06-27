Estimated values
1992 Subaru Justy 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,237
|$1,595
|Clean
|$478
|$1,090
|$1,410
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$671
Estimated values
1992 Subaru Justy GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,237
|$1,595
|Clean
|$478
|$1,090
|$1,410
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$671
Estimated values
1992 Subaru Justy GL 2dr Hatchback 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,237
|$1,595
|Clean
|$478
|$1,090
|$1,410
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$671
Estimated values
1992 Subaru Justy GL 4dr Hatchback 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,237
|$1,595
|Clean
|$478
|$1,090
|$1,410
|Average
|$347
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$671