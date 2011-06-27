  1. Home
Used 1991 Subaru Justy GL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Justy
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)230.0/266.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity9.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque71 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.2 l
Horsepower73 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle29.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room51.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.
Measurements
Length145.5 in.
Curb weight2045 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base90.0 in.
Width60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Yellow
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Extra Black
  • High Tech Red
  • Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Ceramic White
