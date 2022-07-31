Skip to main content
2023 Subaru Impreza Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,195
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG32 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 MPG
Combined MPG32 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersFlat 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower152 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length182.1 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.0 in.
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Curb weight3,084 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 89V tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Remote Engine Starter - Key Start +$474
Packages
Standard Model +$0
Optional Package +$1,970
Popular Package #1 +$1,082
Trunk Cargo Hooks +$65
Popular Package #3 +$930
Trunk Cargo Hook +$33
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Footwell Illumination Kit +$219
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights +$110
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink +$403
Leather Shift Knob - Silver Accent +$125
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass +$268
Side Sill Plates +$165
Cargo Net +$67
Sunshade - Windshield +$76
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors +$553
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink +$688
Cargo Tray +$132
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$167
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$167
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$295
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$101
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$295
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl +$167
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl +$295
Body Side Molding - Sapphire Blue +$295
Door Edge Guards - Sapphire Blue +$167
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$167
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$285
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$167
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set +$284
Body Side Molding - Ocean Blue Pearl +$295
Door Edge Guards - Ocean Blue Pearl +$167
Sport Grille +$354
Fog Light Kit - LED Upgrade +$362
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$295
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica +$295
Splash Guards +$173
Rear Bumper Applique +$130
Crossbar Set - Fixed +$201
