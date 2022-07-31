Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. 2023 Subaru Impreza
  5. Cost to Own

2023 Subaru Impreza Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Impreza
More about the 2023 Impreza

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Impreza Sedan

4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Impreza Hatchback

Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Data for 2023 Impreza Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) is not available.

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Impreza 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Advertisement
Build Your Impreza®
At a Glance:
  • 7 Colors
  • 2 Trims
  • 4 Packages
  • $19,795starting MSRP
BUILD & PRICESubaru.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Subaru Impreza in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2023 Subaru Impreza info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates