2022 Subaru Impreza Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3 +$838
Popular Package #2 +$1,112
In-Car Entertainment
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Back Protector +$125
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink +$365
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors +$486
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass +$245
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights +$100
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Cargo Tray +$121
Cargo Net +$61
Sunshade - Windshield +$76
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgrade +$650
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink +$606
Footwell Illumination Kit +$213
Side Sill Plates +$162
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Body Side Molding - Sapphire Blue +$293
Door Edge Guards - Sapphire Blue +$158
Door Scuff Protector +$136
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$148
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$293
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$148
Aero Splash Guards +$170
STI Roof Spoiler +$455
Crossbar Set - Fixed +$201
Rear Bumper Applique +$128
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$148
Door Edge Guards - Lithium Red Pearl +$148
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$82
Door Edge Guards - Ocean Blue Pearl +$148
Sport Grille +$351
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set +$258
Body Side Molding - Ocean Blue Pearl +$293
Body Side Molding - Lithium Red Pearl +$293
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica +$293
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$148
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$293
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$293
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$241
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3146 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.9 in.
Length175.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.0 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ocean Blue Pearl
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Lithium Red Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/40R18 88V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
