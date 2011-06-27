  1. Home
2022 Subaru Impreza Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,595
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG31
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #3 +$838
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #2 +$1,112
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink +$365
Leather Shift Knob - Silver Accent +$125
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors +$486
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass +$245
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights +$100
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Footwell Illumination Kit +$213
Side Sill Plates +$162
Rear Seat Back Protector +$125
Cargo Tray +$121
Cargo Cover +$172
Cargo Net +$61
Sunshade - Windshield +$76
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink +$606
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$148
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$293
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl +$148
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl +$293
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$148
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl +$148
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica +$293
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$148
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl +$293
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$293
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$241
Splash Guards +$170
Body Side Molding - Sapphire Blue +$293
Door Edge Guards - Sapphire Blue +$158
Door Scuff Protector +$136
STI Roof Spoiler +$455
Crossbar Set - Fixed +$201
Rear Bumper Applique +$128
Door Edge Guards - Ocean Blue Pearl +$148
Sport Grille +$351
Body Side Molding - Ocean Blue Pearl +$293
LED Fog Light Kit +$378
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3058 lbs.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.9 in.
Length175.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.0 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ocean Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
205/55R16 89V tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
