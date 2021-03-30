  1. Home
2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback

MSRP range: $19,295 - $26,395
2022 Subaru Impreza Sport 4dr Hatchback Exterior
2022 Subaru Impreza Review
  • Standard all-wheel drive
  • Roomy cabin is quiet and comfortable
  • Plenty of advanced driver safety features
  • Available manual transmission for drivers who like to row their own gars
  • Slow and noisy acceleration
  • Lower-quality interior materials compared to many rivals
  • Hard to match fuel economy estimates in the real world
  • Limited trim now exclusive to the hatchback
  • New Sapphire Blue paint color
  • Part of the fifth Impreza generation introduced for 2017
by the Edmunds Experts
03/30/2021
03/30/2021
What is the Subaru Impreza?

The Impreza is Subaru's long-running compact sedan and hatchback, serving for years as the Japanese automaker's smallest and most affordable model. The current Impreza made its debut in 2017, followed soon by the Impreza-based Crosstrek hatchback. While that doesn't seem all that long ago, Subaru has updated most of its other models since 2017, including the Outback and Forester SUVs and the Legacy sedan.

We expect to see changes from those vehicles to trickle down to the Impreza. In addition to updated styling, the Impreza should feature a more modern interior with improved tech. It would be a shock if standard all-wheel drive was dropped, so the Impreza should be the popular all-weather car it's been for years.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Subaru Impreza sedan and hatchback are due for a redesign. Look for tech, driver aids and an overall design drawn from newer Subaru models such as the Forester and Legacy. If the redesign is as successful as those, the Impreza might move up from its middling spot in our rankings.

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Subaru Impreza.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$19,295
MPG & Fuel
24 City / 31 Hwy / 26 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.2 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Engine
Flat 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque: 145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Basic Warranty
N/A
Dimensions
Length: 175.6 in. / Height: 58.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 79.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 70.0 in.
Curb Weight: 2989 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 20.8 cu.ft.
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Subaru Impreza a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Impreza both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Subaru Impreza fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Impreza gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 31 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Impreza has 20.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru Impreza. Learn more

More about the 2022 Subaru Impreza

What is the MPG of a 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback?

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
31 compined MPG,
28 city MPG/36 highway MPG

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 compined MPG,
27 city MPG/35 highway MPG

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 5-speed manual, regular unleaded
26 compined MPG,
24 city MPG/31 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG31
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger Volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheelbase105.1 in.
Length175.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height58.9 in.
Curb Weight3058 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Subaru Impreza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials

