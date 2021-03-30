More about the 2022 Subaru Impreza

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Overview

The 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback is offered in the following styles: 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Subaru Impreza Hatchback models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 152 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic, 5-speed manual.

What do people think of the 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback ?

Edmunds Expert Reviews

What's a good price for a New 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback ?

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

The 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,255 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) is trending $460 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) is 2.3 % below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,655 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $499 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 2.1 % below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

The 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,955 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) is trending $685 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) is 2.9 % below the MSRP.

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,355 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $896 below the manufacturer’s MSRP .

The average savings for the 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 3.3 % below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchbacks are available in my area?

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Listings and Inventory

Why trust Edmunds?

What is the MPG of a 2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback ?

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) , continuously variable-speed automatic , regular unleaded

31 compined MPG,

28 city MPG/ 36 highway MPG

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) , continuously variable-speed automatic , regular unleaded

30 compined MPG,

27 city MPG/ 35 highway MPG

2022 Subaru Impreza Hatchback 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) , 5-speed manual , regular unleaded

26 compined MPG,

24 city MPG/ 31 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG 31 Transmission Continuously variable-speed automatic Drive Train all wheel drive Displacement 2.0 L Passenger Volume 121.7 cu.ft. Wheelbase 105.1 in. Length 175.6 in. Width N/A Height 58.9 in. Curb Weight 3058 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Subaru Impreza?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

