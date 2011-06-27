  1. Home
2021 Subaru Impreza Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Popular Package #1yes
Trunk Cargo Hookyes
Optional Packageyes
Trunk Cargo Hooksyes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,595
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,595
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Cargo Netyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Sunshade - Windshieldyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,595
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Aero Splash Guardsyes
Body Side Molding - Lithium Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Door Edge Guards - Dark Blue Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Setyes
Door Edge Guards - Ocean Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Lithium Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Dark Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Ocean Blue Pearlyes
Sport Grilleyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Crossbar Set - Fixedyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight3142 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Ocean Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Lithium Red Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,595
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/40R18 88V tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

