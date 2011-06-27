  1. Home
2021 Subaru Impreza Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,195
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Popular Package #1yes
Trunk Cargo Hookyes
Optional Packageyes
Trunk Cargo Hooksyes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,195
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,195
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Cargo Netyes
Leather Shift Knob - Silver Accentyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Sunshade - Windshieldyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,195
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Door Edge Guards - Dark Blue Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Setyes
Splash Guardsyes
Door Edge Guards - Ocean Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Dark Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Ocean Blue Pearlyes
Sport Grilleyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Crossbar Set - Fixedyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Fog Light Kit - LED Upgradeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Ocean Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,195
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 89V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

