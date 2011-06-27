2020 Subaru Impreza Premium Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|31
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/36 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|369.6/475.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|31
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Keyless Access w/Push-Button Start + Power Driver Seat
|yes
|Standard Model
|yes
|Popular Package #2
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink
|yes
|Rear Seat Back Protector
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgrade
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights
|yes
|Leather Shift Knob - Silver Accent
|yes
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|yes
|Sunshade
|yes
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|yes
|Side Sill Plate
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Crossbar Set- Aero
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|STI Roof Spoiler
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|Wheel Locks - Alloy
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Dark Blue Pearl
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Ocean Blue Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Dark Blue Pearl
|yes
|Sport Grille
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Ocean Blue Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Maximum cargo capacity
|55.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|176.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3104 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|58.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|121.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|70.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|All season tires
|yes
|205/55R16 89V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,595
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related 2020 Subaru Impreza Premium info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020