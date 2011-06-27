  1. Home
2020 Subaru Impreza Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,895
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,895
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,895
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Cargo Netyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Side Sill Plateyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,895
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Aero Splash Guardsyes
Body Side Molding - Lithium Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
STI Roof Spoileryes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Door Edge Guards - Dark Blue Pearlyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ocean Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Lithium Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Dark Blue Pearlyes
Sport Grilleyes
Body Side Molding - Ocean Blue Pearlyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Crossbar Set - Fixedyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.
Length176.2 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Exterior Colors
  • Lithium Red Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ocean Blue Pearl
  • Dark Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,895
All season tiresyes
225/40R18 88V tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

