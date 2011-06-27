2020 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Fun and high-tech daily driver!
I recently bought a 2020 Impreza Sport hatchback with manual transmission. Compared to my 2017 base model Impreza, this one is MUCH nicer. I notice road and wind noise is significantly quieter, and the sound of the boxer engine is softer as well, so Subaru must have added more insulation to the car to make it quieter. My wife and I also love the heated front seats. My old Impreza took forever to warm up in the winter, and now I am able to get warm within 2 minutes of getting into the car. The heated mirrors are nice to have in winter as well. The amount of and ease-of-use of the technology is great. Since I opted for the manual transmission, I don’t have the EyeSight safety features, but the 8-inch LCD screen is great and comes with STARLINK as well as lots of info about the performance of the car (gas mileage, oil temp, tire pressure, etc). And the backup cam is my favorite of any car I’ve ever driven. Also, the sport cloth is a classy and unique touch, as are the 18-inch alloy wheels. I don’t mind that the gas mileage doesn’t compare to rival car brands because I like having all-wheel drive all the time. If you’re comfortable with manual transmission, I’d recommend going with it over the more popular CVT transmission because acceleration feels sportier and less sluggish than the CVT. If you want a sporty, fun car with all-wheel drive, I’d definitely recommend this car.
Two words rev hang
I own a 2008 Subaru Impreza wagon with standard transmission, always liked the car. Decided to buy a 2020 since the 08 is getting tired. Bad move, first of all whoever designed the interior did not design it shifting in mind. The cover on the console storage bin gets in the way and makes it very uncomfortable to maneuver the shift lever. Then there's the horrific rev hang which keeps your RPMs up there when you push in the clutch to shift. It makes it very difficult to shift smoothly. I took it back to the dealership to see if they could do something to fix it and they said no that's the way the computer is programmed. Not sure what I'm going to do with this thing, whether I'll keep it or trade it on something else but with the rev hang and trying to maneuver the shifter around the console lid it's a very unpleasant driving experience that's for sure. For now I'm driving the 08 mostly and I'm glad I didn't get rid of it.
2020 Subaru Impreza Sport Hatchback
I just purchased this car new 3 weeks ago. The fuel mileage I am getting is 28-30 mpg per tank of fuel. This is before it's even broken in and I am dogging it hard. I always do with a new car as it is better for it. Good luck. Very satisfied customer here.
Great car for the price
For an all wheel drive Subaru, the price is low compared to many others on the market. Very tight care with a sporty feel.
It's awesome!
Stylin' while I'm milin'.
