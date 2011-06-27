  1. Home
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
STI Short Throw Shifteryes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Cargo Trayyes
Side Sill Plateyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Trunk Spoiler - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Trunk Spoiler - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Island Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Black Silicayes
Trunk Spoiler - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal White Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grilleyes
Splash Guardsyes
Body Side Molding - Island Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Trunk Spoiler - Island Blue Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
205/55R16 89V tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
