Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Features & Specs
|Overview
See Impreza Inventory
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/409.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Standard Model
|yes
|Popular Package #2
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Rear Seat Back Protector
|yes
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights
|yes
|STI Short Throw Shifter
|yes
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLink
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|yes
|Sunshade
|yes
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|Side Sill Plate
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Trunk Spoiler - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Crimson Red Pearl
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Island Blue Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearl
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Lapis Blue Pearl
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Island Blue Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearl
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Island Blue Pearl
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Fog Lamp Kit
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Maximum cargo capacity
|55.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|175.6 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|57.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|121.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|70.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|full wheel covers
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|205/55R16 89V tires
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic