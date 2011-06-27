Used 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,195
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
50th Anniversary Editionyes
EyeSight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alertyes
EyeSight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakersyes
Popular Package #5yes
Standard Modelyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and HomeLinkyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Sunshadeyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Cargo Trayyes
Side Sill Plateyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Island Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grilleyes
Splash Guardsyes
Body Side Molding - Island Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Crossbar Set - Fixedyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Length182.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/50R17 89V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
