Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|31
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/37 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|369.6/488.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|31
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|EyeSight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers
|yes
|Popular Package #4
|yes
|Standard Model
|yes
|EyeSight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert
|yes
|Popular Package #2
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Cargo Net - 5Dr
|yes
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink
|yes
|Rear Seat Back Protector
|yes
|Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio Upgrade
|yes
|Cargo Tray - 5Dr
|yes
|STI Shift Knob CVT
|yes
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|Auto Dimming Mirror with Compass
|yes
|Auto Dimming Mirror with Compass and HomeLink
|yes
|Footwell Illumination Kit - Blue
|yes
|Side Sill Plate
|yes
|All Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Sun Shade
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Island Blue Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Carbide Gray
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearl
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Crystal White
|yes
|Sport Mesh Grille
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Approach Light
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Carbide Gray Metallic
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Lapis Blue
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Carbide Gray Metallic
|yes
|Bumper Applique Rear
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Venetian Red
|yes
|Crossbar Set- Aero
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Venetian Red
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Island Blue
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Island Blue Pearl
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Black
|yes
|Wheel Locks - Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Maximum cargo capacity
|55.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|175.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3128 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|58.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|121.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|70.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|205/50R17 88V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,595
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
