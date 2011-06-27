Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Base engine size2.0 l
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,895
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Popular Package #4yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,895
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,895
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Cargo Net - 5Dryes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Cargo Coveryes
Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio Upgradeyes
Cargo Tray - 5Dryes
STI Short Throw Shifteryes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
STI Black Duracon Shift Knob 5MTyes
STI Shift Knob 5M/T - Leather & Aluminumyes
Auto Dimming Mirror with Compassyes
Auto Dimming Mirror with Compass and HomeLinkyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Side Sill Plateyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Sun Shadeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,895
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Body Side Molding - Ice Silveryes
Door Edge Guards - Island Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Carbide Grayyes
Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Whiteyes
Sport Mesh Grilleyes
Splash Guardsyes
Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Door Edge Guards - Carbide Gray Metallicyes
Trunk Spoiler - Lapis Blueyes
Trunk Spoiler - Carbide Gray Metallicyes
Bumper Applique Rearyes
Body Side Molding - Venetian Redyes
Door Edge Guards - Venetian Redyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Island Blueyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Blackyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Trunk Spoiler - Island Blue Pearlyes
Wheel Locks - Steel Wheelsyes
Trunk Spoiler - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Trunk Spoiler - Crystal Blackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight2985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Exterior Colors
  • Island Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,895
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
205/55R16 89V tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
