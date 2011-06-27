  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2017 Subaru Impreza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,795
See Impreza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Base engine size2.0 l
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,795
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Popular Package #1yes
EyeSight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakersyes
Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakersyes
Popular Package #5yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,795
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,795
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Auto Dimming Mirror with Compassyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Auto Dimming Mirror with Compass and HomeLinkyes
Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio Upgradeyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Cargo Tray - 4Dryes
STI Shift Knob CVTyes
Sun Shadeyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,795
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Body Side Molding - Ice Silveryes
Body Side Molding - Lithium Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Island Blueyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Island Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Carbide Grayyes
Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Blackyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grilleyes
Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Door Edge Guards - Carbide Gray Metallicyes
Wheel Locks - Alloy Wheelsyes
Bumper Applique Rearyes
Door Edge Guards - Lithium Redyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Island Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Lithium Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,795
All season tiresyes
225/40R18 88V tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza Inventory

Related Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles