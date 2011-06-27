Used 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited PZEV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)406.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #2ayes
Moonroof + Keyless Access & Push-Button Startyes
Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Compass and Homelink (Eyesight)yes
Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Compass (Eyesight)yes
Kicker Audio Upgrade Package #2yes
Moonroof + Navigation System + Eyesight + Keyless Access & Push-Button Startyes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Center Console Sliding Armrest - Blackyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
10" Powered Subwooferyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
STI Shift Knob CVTyes
Leather Shift Knob - CVTyes
110V Power Outletyes
Interior Illumination Kit Redyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Center Console Tray - Ivoryyes
Center Console Tray - Blackyes
Interior Illumination Kit Blueyes
Cargo Net Trunkyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Cargo Tray (4 Door)yes
Center Console Sliding Armrest - Ivoryyes
Side Sill Platesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Sport Mesh Grille Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guards 4dr Crystal White Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille Venetian Red Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Crystal White Pearlyes
Wheel Locks - Aluminum Wheelsyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Sport Mesh Grille Jasmine Greenyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Splash Guards 4dr Crystal Black Silicayes
Splash Guards 4dr Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit - Crystal White Pearlyes
Remote Engine Starter - Push Button Startyes
Splash Guards 4dr Jasmine Green Metallicyes
Splash Guards 4dr Venetian Red Pearlyes
Splash Guards 4dr Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Jasmine Greenyes
Sport Mesh Grille Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Red Pearlyes
Splash Guards 4dr Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume108.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
205/50R17 88V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
