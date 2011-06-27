  1. Home
Used 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,295
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.5/522.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Kicker Audio Upgrade Package #1yes
Utility Package #2Byes
All-Weather Package + Alloy Wheel Package + Navigation Systemyes
Utility Package #2Ayes
Kicker Audio Upgrade Package #2yes
All-Weather Package + Alloy Wheel Package + Moonroofyes
Standard Modelyes
All-Weather Packageyes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,295
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,295
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,295
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,295
110v Power Outletyes
10" Powered Subwooferyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Shift Knob - Leather CVTyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Interior Illumination Kit Redyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Center Console Tray - Ivoryyes
Center Console Tray - Blackyes
Interior Illumination Kit Blueyes
Cargo Trayyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Side Sill Platesyes
Pedal Pad Set CVT - STIyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Wheel Locks- Alloy Wheelsyes
Front Underspoiler Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille Dark Gray Metallicyes
Fog Lamp Kit w/Black Bezelsyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Venetian Red Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Satin White Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Front Underspoiler Jasmine Greenyes
Front Underspoiler Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Front Underspoiler Satin White Pearlyes
Single Exhaust Tail Pipe Coveryes
Front Underspoiler Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Satin Whiteyes
Splash Guards 4Dr Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Satin White Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Venetian Red Pearlyes
Splash Guard 4Dr Venetian Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Jasmine Greenyes
Splash Guards 4Dr Ice Silver Metallicyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Crystal Black Silicayes
Fog Lamp Kit w/Beige Bezelsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Sport Mesh Grille Jasmine Greenyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Splash Guards 4Dr Jasmine Greenyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Front Underspoiler Venetian Red Pearlyes
Splash Guards 4Dr Crystal Black Silicayes
Chrome Rear Trimyes
Front Underspoiler Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guards 4Dr Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Jasmine Greenyes
Sport Mesh Grille Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Ice Silver Metallicyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Red Pearlyes
Trunk Spoiler 4Dr Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guards 4Dr Satin White Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Front track59.4 in.
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight3010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume108.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Exterior Colors
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 89V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,295
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
